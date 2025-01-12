Richardson To Undergo Shoulder Injury, Set To Miss Rest Of 2024-25 Season

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 12 (IANS) Australian fast bowler Jhye Richardson faced an extended period away from as he prepares to undergo surgery later this week to fix his shoulder after a dislocation sustained in November.

The injury occurred during a Sheffield Shield match in a freak incident when Richardson dislocated his shoulder while high-fiving a teammate in celebration of a wicket.

As a result, Richardson will miss the rest of the Big Bash season but after consultations with medical experts and Cricket Australia, he is aiming for a return next summer, with the Ashes in sight.

"Jhye Richardson will miss the rest of the 24-25 season after electing to have surgery this week to stabilise his right shoulder. Richardson made the decision following extensive consultation with Cricket Australia and medical specialists," Perth Scorchers posted on X.

Last week Richardson has recommitted his future to Perth Scorchers, signing a two-year contract extension until the end of the BBL 16.

The 28-year-old's international career has been plagued by injuries, including recurring hamstring problems. Since his debut in 2017, Richardson has managed to play just 36 matches across formats for Australia, claiming 57 wickets.

"After careful consideration and many discussions with my medical team, I've made the decision to undergo shoulder surgery to improve stability and reduce the risk of future injury.

"For the past few years, I have been limited by my shoulder in the field and know how increasingly important it is to be capable to back up my teammates."

"While it's a tough call, especially as it means I won't be able to finish the season with the Scorchers, this is the best option to set me up for a strong and healthy return to cricket," Richardson said in a press release.

"The timing of the surgery is crucial to ensure I have the best possible build up, including Shield cricket leading into next summer. I'll be giving everything I've got to the rehab process, determined to come back as the best version of myself."

"Thanks for all the support, and I can't wait to be back stronger for summer 2025/2026!" He added.

