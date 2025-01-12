Erdogan hails end of Baath regime in Syria as shared victory

(MENAFN) Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Saturday that the fall of Syria's Baath is not only a triumph for the Syrian people but also a victory for Türkiye as their neighbor.



“The end of the Baath regime's tyranny is the victory of our Syrian brothers, and it is also our victory as their neighbors," Erdogan stated, emphasizing solidarity between the two nations.



Highlighting the unity among all ethnic groups in the region, Erdogan remarked, “Let everyone understand and accept this; as Turks, Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmens, we are one, we are together. We are all children of the same land, the same history, and the same future.”



Addressing terrorism in the region, Erdogan asserted that the days of exploiting the area through terrorist organizations have concluded. He stressed that the era of using terrorism as a weapon or tool has come to an end.



“Terrorism and politics cannot coexist," Erdogan said. "Either the guns pointed at Türkiye will be buried, or those who point the guns will be buried. There is no third path, no alternative.”



Erdogan expressed his hope for an end to terrorism, envisioning a brighter future free from the shadow of conflict.



"We want our shared geography to be marked not by tension and instability, but by economic, commercial, and human cooperation," he said, underlining a vision for regional peace and prosperity.

