Puck Packs A Punch To Clinch CSI4* Grand Prix At Doha Tour

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Austrian rider Gerfried Puck delivered a breathtaking performance to win the CSI4-W 155cm Grand Prix on the final day of the first round of the Doha International Equestrian Tour 2025. Under the lights at the Longines Outdoor at Al Shaqab, Puck and his chestnut stallion Equitron Naxcel V completed a flawless jump-off in just 37 seconds, earning the top prize of €41,175.

The thrilling contest saw Puck narrowly edge out Abdel Said of Belgium, who rode chestnut mare Arpege du RU to a close second with a time of 37.1 seconds. Britain's Ellen Whitaker, on bay mare Korlenski, finished third in 37.16 seconds, adding to the drama of the tightly fought Grand Prix.

“It was amazing to be faster than so many riders in the jump-off. It's a really great feeling,” Puck said after his win.“I want to thank the organisers for inviting me to the Doha Tour, which is even more competitive and of a higher level this year.”

It was an spectacular end to the first round of the three-leg Tour, which showcased six rounds of competition across one-star, two-star, and four-star categories, along with a Future Riders' class. With more than 330 local and international riders participating, the event featured a total prize purse of over €690,000, cementing its status as a premier equestrian competition.

The CSI4*-W - Faults & Time - 145cm class held in the afternoon saw close and exciting contests with Abdullah Alsharbatly of Saudi Arabia beating the field astride bay stallion Boeckmanns Lord Pezi Junior. Alsharbatly claimed the top podium place returning the best flawless routine in a 53.36 secs, just ahead of the second-placed Puck, who finished in 53.42 secs astride bay mare Equitron Melody Vd Smidshoeve. Portuguese Duarte Seabra on bay gelding Van Halen Z was third in 53.76 secs.

The winners were crowned by Saud al-Rumaihi, Director of Facilities and Logistics Support at the Organising Committee of the championship.

The CSI2* - Grand Prix - Jump Off - 145cm class had fierce competition with 13 riders qualifying for the jump off. But Italian Emanuele Gaudiano, who showed excellent form throughout the first round, stood out riding grey stallion Quirinus 27 with a swift time of 35.10 secs. Olympian Edwina Tops-Alexander of Australia settled for the second place clocking 37.30 secs with bay gelding Uppercourt Cappucino. Swiss Nadja Peter Steiner was third on grey mare Mila with a time of 38.11 secs. The winners were crowned by Khalid al-Juhani, Director of the Horse Breeding and Beauty Department at Al Shaqab.

The CSI2* - Faults & Time - 135cm - class was bagged by Qatari rider Hussain Said Haidan on his mount D Saucedo, a dark bay gelding. Haidan had a clean and best time of 53.98 secs. Egyptian Ali Osama Mahmoud Sayed claimed the second place astride darkbay mare Obama van de Kwachthoeve clocking 55.19 seconds. The third spot went to Inigo Lopez De La Osa Franco of Monaco, who on bay stallion Golden Diamond finished in 55.36 secs. Rashid Abdullah al-Ameri, Dean of Qatari riders, honoured the winners.

Meanwhile, Saudi rider Khaled Alhady claimed the top honours in the CSI1* Grand Prix - Jump Off - 125cm class excelling on Doremi du Flot Z, a chestnut gelding, in 25.21 secs.

Alhady's compatriot Mohammed Alasaker, on bay stallion Scoobylensky Theyss, claimed the runners-up place with a time of 25.97 secs, while Qatar's promising young rider Haya Khalid al-Hitmi rode lightbay mare Hustique impressively to be in the third spot on the podium, clocking 26.38 seconds. The winners were crowned by Mohammed Jaber al-Khayarin, Event Director of Doha Tour.

The CSI1* - Faults & Time - 115cm class was won by Shaheen Abu Green of Lebanon. She rode bay mare Henriette to victory clocking 61.47 secs. Luis Alexandre of Portugal Dolgner Ferreira was second on bay mare Paula M 5 (64.87 sces), while Qatar's Ibrahim Ali al-Baker excelled on chestnut stallion Good Love Bruyeres (65.37 secs) to claim third place. The winners were crowned by Omar al-Buainain, the championship's deputy director.

Qatar riders shine in 100cm class

In the National Competition - Optimum Time - 100cm class, Qatar's Faisal Mohammed al-Naimi rode Simply Cool to victory with a best time of 55.43. Jude Bassam Elaker, riding Lambada, in 57.21 secs, was second while Mohammed Abdullah al-Marri on Whistler was third (57.27 secs). The winners were crowned by Ahmed Khaled al-Humaidi, Heritage and Heritage Specialist at Al Shaqab.

MENAFN11012025000067011011ID1109080040