Ram Is Formula Of India's Unity In Diversity: CM Yogi Extends Wishes On Ram Navami

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, emphasising that Lord Ram is the formula of India's "Unity in Diversity."

In a post shared on the social media platform X, CM Yogi described Ram as "the ideal of humanity, the best form of religion, our adorable dignity Purushottam Lord Shri Ram."

He further added, "Ram is in the faith, dignity and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity.' May the grace of Lord Rama, the centre of faith of the people, rest upon the universe. I pray that everyone will be well. This holy festival of Shri Ram Navami is an opportunity to resolve to translate the teachings and ideals of the dignified Purushottam Lord Shri Ram into our personality. Hail to the merciful Lord Shri Ram!"

The celebration of Ram Navami is one of the most significant events, particularly in the holy city of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram.

In light of the grand celebrations, authorities have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Ayodhya has been divided into different zones and sectors to manage the influx of devotees, with strict security measures in place.

IG Ayodhya range, Praveen Kumar, revealed that heavy vehicles would be diverted via the Purvanchal Expressway to prevent any inconvenience for the pilgrims.

Additionally, paramilitary forces, along with PAC and civil police, will be deployed to maintain law and order. NDRF, SDRF, and water police teams have also been placed on high alert around the Saryu River.

In order to ensure the smooth functioning of temple visits, special passes for the Ram Temple will be cancelled during peak hours, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Priority will be given to regular pilgrims during these hours. Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal reassured the public that all preparations have been completed, with the administration fully geared up to ensure a hassle-free experience for the pilgrims coming to Ayodhya for the Ram Navami festivities.