Ambassador Zaluzhnyi Discusses Combating Russian“Shadow Fleet” With IMO Secretary General
Zaluzhnyi reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“I presented my credentials to the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization, Arsenio Dominguez. We talked about cooperation, the fight against the“shadow fleet” and the needs of Ukraine to develop its maritime potential. Ukraine is a maritime state. And we are keeping this course, even in a storm,” said Zaluzhnyi .Read also: Ambassador Zaluzhnyi comments on his possible participation in Ukraine elections
As reported by Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released data on 31 ships and 11 Russian captains involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions restrictions on the trade in Russian oil.
