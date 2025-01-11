Trump comments on Canadian PM`s resignation

(MENAFN) Following Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau's resignation from party leadership, US President-elect Donald has jokingly proposed that Canada should formally join the United States as its 51st state. Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday, citing "internal battles" within the Liberal Party. He will continue as a caretaker prime minister until a new leader is chosen and a parliamentary election is held by October.



Trump took to Truth Social to share his thoughts, stating that many Canadians "LOVE being the 51st State." He argued that such a merger would eliminate tariffs, reduce taxes for Canadians, and provide better security from foreign threats. He also suggested that the unification would create a "great nation."



Trudeau's resignation is partly believed to have been influenced by Trump’s threats of a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico. Trump had accused the two nations of unfair trade practices and allowing illegal immigration. Trudeau’s attempt to negotiate with Trump directly in December seemed to fall short, with Trump humorously calling him “governor” and making light of the idea of Canada becoming part of the US.



Despite official Canadian dismissal of Trump's suggestions, some figures, like investor Kevin O'Leary, have speculated that many Canadians might support such a move. Trump’s comments followed the certification of the 2024 US election results, as he prepares to assume office as the 47th president in two weeks.



