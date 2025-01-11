The Scholar's Sob Saga

The sector can only accommodate a handful of people. Even for limited vacancies, the competition is fierce, and candidates are directly involved in cutthroat competition where the margin for error is extremely narrow. Jammu and Kashmir (UT) ranks at the top of the list in terms of the highest unemployment rate in the country. A key issue for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir is their tendency to pursue limited career options, sticking to courses that are already saturated, which only worsens the situation. Many courses that were once progressive and relevant two decades ago have lost their relevance in the current, evolving job market. Unfortunately, these courses are still considered viable career options, leading to a large number of aspirants pursuing them without considering whether they will lead to meaningful employment.



Our colleges and universities are still offering courses with outdated curricula that have not been updated or redesigned to align with the demands of the current job market. This traditional curriculum results in graduates and postgraduates who struggle to secure respectable jobs, thereby adding to the unemployment figures in Jammu and Kashmir. Colleges and universities in the region need to redesign the learning ecosystem by introducing 21st-century-driven courses that will enhance job prospects for graduates. These institutions cannot exist in isolation; they need to keep pace with the best-performing institutions across the country, adapting to job market and industry demands while achieving a strong track record of job placements.



Furthermore, educational institutions should tailor courses to the local context to nurture and support the spirit of the startup ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir. India is currently a hub for startups, with a record number of youth-driven ventures, incentivized by government initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local,' which are dream projects of our Honorable Prime Minister. However, Jammu and Kashmir still has a long way to go in ensuring that the startup ecosystem becomes a viable career option for our youth, allowing them to transition from job seekers to job providers through their own ventures. But who will sow the seeds of the startup ecosystem in the minds of young people and motivate them to pursue this path? Motivating the youth to abandon traditional career paths and explore less-traveled avenues is no easy task, and this is where the role of educational institutions becomes crucial-by nurturing future innovators and entrepreneurs. This shift would reduce dependency on the public sector. Additionally, the youth of Jammu and Kashmir need to look for career options beyond the region to ensure a better future.

The Struggles of PhD Scholars and the Impact on Education

The recent incidents of PhD scholars that went viral on social media and became widely discussed have severely impacted students' perceptions of pursuing higher studies like PhDs and PDFs. This has cast doubt on the relevance of our educational institutions, as aspirants-despite completing their PhDs or PDFs-are unable to secure meaningful jobs. The situation became even more alarming when it was revealed that some PhD holders are doing menial jobs to sustain their families. Unfortunately, these are not isolated cases; there are many instances where highly qualified youth are forced to accept low-wage, odd jobs. The mental agony they must experience is unimaginable. Instead of inspiring others to aim higher, they are subjected to harsh criticism from a materialistic society. This has significantly dented the morale of fellow scholars who are still struggling to establish themselves.

I have seen public personalities openly discourage the youth from pursuing a PhD following the troubling experiences of these scholars. However, pursuing a PhD should not be condemned or blamed for contributing to unemployment. The inherited and traditional education system needs to be overhauled. Unfortunately, our recruitment system treats every job seeker-whether they are a graduate, post-graduate, or PhD holder-using a one-size-fits-all approach, asking the same set of questions from diverse subject areas. How can a PhD or PDF holder, who has specialized in a particular subject, be expected to answer questions from unrelated fields such as history, politics, economics, reasoning, and general knowledge? This mismatch needs immediate rectification. It requires grit and determination to successfully navigate the various phases of PhD research, and the system should acknowledge this in its evaluation process.

Ad Hocism and Concerns of Educated Youth

The academic arrangements in colleges and high schools (including higher secondary schools) provide temporary relief for qualified youth, such as those with NET/SET/PhD degrees, who are hired on a contract basis for a particular academic session. However, this contract ends as soon as the academic session concludes, leaving these highly qualified individuals vulnerable, anxious, and frustrated. There is no guarantee that they will be selected for the next session, as the hiring process is open to anyone with the required qualifications, and the number of applicants keeps increasing with each passing year. New graduates with higher marks are continually added to the pool of candidates, making the competition even fiercer. This uncertainty creates frustration, especially for those who have surpassed the age limit to apply for permanent or contractual positions.



Many doctorate holders who have worked as college contract staff for a decade are now in despair, having crossed the age limit to apply. Their situation is particularly painful as they have devoted their youth to the education sector, and there should have been some degree of consideration for their continued service-whether through age relaxation or a certain percentage of positions reserved for them. The system needs to offer these individuals some degree of protection for their long-term contribution to education.

Views expressed in the article are the author's own and do not necessarily represent the editorial stance of Kashmir Observer



The author can be reached for feedback at [email protected]

