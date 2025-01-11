PM Modi's 12Th Visit To J&K In 10 Years

Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister for the first time on May 26, 2014 and took the oath as PM for the third consecutive term on 9th June, 2024.

According to the details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his previous 11 visits to Jammu and Kashmir from 2014 inaugurated dozens of development projects and announced financial packages worth thousands of crores.

On July 4, 2014, the PM inaugurated the Udhampur-Katra railway line, improving access to the Vaishno Devi shrine while in September 2014 during devastating floods, the PM visited to assess the damage and announced a relief package of Rs 1,000 crore for rescue and rehabilitation.

In 2015, the PM, besides inaugurating the second phase of Baglihar Hydro Electric Project (450 MW) in Ramban, launched a comprehensive economic package of Rs 80,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir.

On November 7, 2015, the PM inaugurated the second phase of the Baglihar Hydro Electric Project (450 MW) in Ramban and laid the foundation for national highway projects (Udhampur–Ramban and Ramban–Banihal sections of NH 44).

Moreover, on April 19, 2016, he inaugurated the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital, delivered a convocation address at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, and inaugurated a sports complex in Katra.

On April 2, 2017, the PM inaugurated the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel, India's longest road tunnel at the time, improving Jammu-Srinagar connectivity while on October 19, 2017, the PM celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Gurez, acknowledging their contributions.

On May 19, 2018, PM Modi inaugurated the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project and laid the foundation for the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar. He also inaugurated 16 model degree colleges and 66 entrepreneurship hubs across Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 3, 2019, he inaugurated the University of Ladakh, laid the foundation for AIIMS Jammu, and launched the Srinagar Ring Road Project and also launched rural BPOs in Bandipora and Ganderbal.

However, there were no direct visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021 also, there were no public visits by PM Modi in the year, but he chaired an all-party meeting with leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in June and continued emphasizing political engagement.

On June 20, 2023, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir for a two-day trip, inaugurating and laying the foundation for several development projects.

On September 19, 2023, he visited Srinagar for an election rally in the region, his first visit post the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019.

On February 20, 2024, projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore were launched.

PM Modi launched multiple development projects in education, railway, aviation, and road sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

Railway Initiatives: He inaugurated the 48 km railway line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan and the newly electrified 185.66 km Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section. The Prime Minister also flagged off the first electric train in the Valley, enhancing connectivity and promoting environmental sustainability.

Educational Institutions: The Prime Minister inaugurated permanent campuses for IIT Jammu and IIM Jammu, aiming to boost higher education infrastructure in the region.

Healthcare Facilities: He inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu, established at a cost of over ₹1,660 crore, equipped with 720 beds, and associated medical colleges.

Aviation Infrastructure: PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a new terminal building at Jammu Airport, designed to handle about 2,000 passengers during peak hours, enhancing the region's connectivity.

Road Projects: He initiated important road projects, including two stretches (44.22 km) of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway connecting Jammu to Katra and phase two of the four-laning of the Srinagar Ring Road, aimed at improving intra-region connectivity. Besides these visits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the New Jammu Railway Division on January 6, 2025, marking a transformative step in the region's connectivity and rail infrastructure.

