Enemy Drone Attack Injures Man In Kherson Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked a man with a drone in Antonivka, the Kherson city community.

Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A 33-year-old man from Antonivka was taken to the hospital. Russian occupiers attacked him with a drone. The victim sustained injuries from a mine and blast, as well as shrapnel wounds to his legs,” Mrochko said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 10, Russians attacked Kherson with a UAV, leaving a 43-year-old man injured.

