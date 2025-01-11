Enemy Drone Attack Injures Man In Kherson Community
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked a man with a drone in Antonivka, the Kherson city community.
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A 33-year-old man from Antonivka was taken to the hospital. Russian occupiers attacked him with a drone. The victim sustained injuries from a mine and blast, as well as shrapnel wounds to his legs,” Mrochko said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 10, Russians attacked Kherson with a UAV, leaving a 43-year-old man injured.
