Drones Attack Oil Refinery In Tatarstan, Hits Reported CCD

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Tatarstan, in the city of Nizhnekamsk, employees of the Taneko oil were evacuated on Saturday following the announcement of a drone strike threat. The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) reported that the refinery was hit.

This was reported by the Telegram ASTRA, as cited by Ukrinform.

It was noted that the Carpet Plan was implemented at Nizhnekamsk airport prior to this.

The Telegram channel Baz initially wrote that eyewitnesses reported a fire. However, it later stated that the information about a fire at the refinery was not confirmed.

An air raid alarm was also sounded, and local residents received relevant warnings from the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

No casualties have been reported.

Andrii Kovalenko, Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, wrote on Telegram that the Taneko refinery in Tatarstan was hit.

According to him, this is not the first attack on the refinery. A previous drone strike in the spring of 2024 damaged the facility's primary processing installation.

Taneko is one of the largest and most modern oil refineries in Russia, with a processing capacity of over 16 million tons of oil per year, Kovalenko added.

byatin

The refinery plays a key role in supplying fuel to the Russian army. Disabling oil refineries and storage facilities directly impacts Russia's ability to sustain an intensive war.

The distance from the front line to the site is over 1,000 kilometers.

As reported by Ukrinform, during the night of January 11, drones attacked several regions of Russia - flights were temporarily suspended at airports in Kazan, Nizhnekamsk, and Ulyanovsk, while in Tambov region, drones crashed into residential buildings.