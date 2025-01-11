Riyadh Deplores Assault On Chad Presidential Palace

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned an attack launched on Chad's presidential palace that killed a solider and wounded some others. In a statement, Saudi Foreign affirmed the Kingdom's unwavering position, which supports all measures taken to enhance Chad's security and stability, rejecting any threats to the country. The Kingdom voiced sincere condolences to the victim's family, and Chad's and people, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured. (end) as

