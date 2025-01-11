6,406 Companies Registered In 2024 Up By 5%-CCD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 11 (Petra) - A total of 6,406 companies were registered last year, marking an increase of 5% over 6,077 in 2023, and a whooping 26%, compared to 2019, when the figure stood at 5,088.According to the report of the Companies s Control Department (CCD) obtained by (Petra), the comparison period for the 2024 and 2019 results was made to give a "clearer" picture of the years 2020 and 2021, respectively.The total value of the registered capital amounted to over JD190 million in 2024, while the rate of capital increase surged by 7%, compared to 2023, which stood at more than JD350 million, the report showed.1,043 companies increased their capital by about JD486 million , while 259 others decreased their capital by about JD136 million.Compared to 2019, the rate of capital increase went up by 302%, recording about JD87 million, as 680 companies increased their capital by about JD300 million and 433 others decreased their capital by about JD213 million.The data also revealed that the "highest" type of companies registered in 2024 is limited liability, as 4,697 businesses out of the total figure, or 72.2% registered a capital exceeding JD94 million.Meanwhile, the number of companies whose registration was revoked or deregistered last year went down by 35%, totaling 1,780, against 2,736 in 2023.The number also dropped by 63%, compared to 2019, when 4,748 companies were deregistered.