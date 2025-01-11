Rashmika Mandanna Bounces Back To 'Bunny Hop Mode' Post Leg Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 11 (IANS) Rashmika Mandana suffered a leg injury during a recent workout session. However, now the "Animal" has shared her update with InstaFam, claiming that she has moved on to the 'hop mode.

She posted a couple of pictures of herself with an foot, along with the following note, "Well... happy New Year to me I guess! Injured myself in my sacred gym shrine...Now I'm in“hop mode” for the next few weeks or months or god only knows, so seems like I'll be hopping my way back to sets for Thama, Sikandar, and Kubera! To my directors sorry for the delay...I'll be back soon enough just making sure my legs are fit for action (or at least fit for hopping) In the meantime if you need me...I'll be the one in the corner doing a highly advanced bunny hop workout. HOP HOP HOP".

Netizens were quick to respond to the post. Wishing the stunner a speedy recovery they penned comments such as, "You Will Get Well Soon", "Please recover fast cutie", and Take care, "God bless you".

Going by the reports, the 'Goodbye' star has been advised to rest by the doctors for now. For the unaware, Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy filming for AR Murugadoss' action entertainer "Sikandar" opposite Salman Khan. However, now the shoot for the drama might face a delay given Rashmika Mandanna's injury. If the reports are to be believed, the film is in its final stage of filming.

"Sikandar" will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in key roles, along with others. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala "Sikandar" is slated to release on 30th March this year during Eid.

In addition to this, Rashmika Mandanna is also working on Sekhar Kammula's "Kubera" co-starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and Dalip Tahil.

She has also been roped in for Aditya Sarpotdar's "Thama" featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana.