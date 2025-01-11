(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

To Protect People, Animals, and Our Environment from Shared Threats

WASHINGTON, USA – The Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC), the US Department of (USDA), and the Department of the Interior (DOI) released the first-ever National One Health Framework to Address Zoonotic Diseases and Advance Public Health Preparedness in the United States .

One Health is a collaborative, multisectoral, and transdisciplinary approach that seeks to improve the health of humans, animals, and the environment by recognizing their close connections. The One Health approach importantly provides a framework to navigate health threats shared between people and animals, such as COVID-19, mpox, avian influenza, Ebola and other shared One Health issues.

At the direction of Congress in the 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, CDC, USDA, and DOI developed this framework to address zoonotic diseases and advance public health preparedness in the United States. CDC, USDA, and DOI are responsible for protecting public health, domestic animal health, and wildlife and environmental health, respectively, and as such are representatives of key One Health sectors for the US government. All three agencies historically address One Health issues and work to help control zoonotic diseases that affect both people and animals. The framework seeks to inform One Health collaboration across the US government for the next five years, describing a common vision, mission, and goals for key federal partners involved in implementing the One Health approach to address zoonotic diseases within the United States.

In developing this framework, the US government is helping to ensure that the groundwork is laid for effective disease response in the future so that we can be better prepared for the next potential threat.

Visit – One Health and federal coordination of One Health efforts .

The post US Government releases First National One Health Plan appeared first on Caribbean News Global .