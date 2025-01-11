Kremlin: Putin Ready To Meet Trump
Date
1/11/2025 8:14:17 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to engage in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to AFP, on Friday, January 10, Peskov welcomed Donald Trump's willingness to hold discussions with Vladimir Putin.
Peskov stated,“President Putin has repeatedly expressed his readiness to engage with international leaders, including the President of the United States.”
Earlier today, trump revealed that Vladimir Putin had requested a meeting with him.
The U.S. President-elect also mentioned that he is currently arranging this meeting.
The potential meeting between the two leaders has drawn global attention, with many viewing it as an opportunity to address pressing international issues and improve U.S.-Russia relations.
If successful, the discussions could pave the way for collaboration on global security, economic stability, and conflict resolution, fostering a more cooperative relationship between the two countries.
