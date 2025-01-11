Lebanese President Hopes For Speedy New Government Formation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun expressed hope on Saturday that a new, fully powered, would be formed as soon as possible to restore normal conditions of the State and start building "bridges of confidence" with the external States.

The Lebanese Presidency, in a statement, said that Aoun stressed during a meeting with the Mufti Abdulatif Deryan and accompanying religious personalities on the necessity to seek aid from "abroad" for sake of re-developing the country; not to seek such support "to overcome each others."

Aoun noted that he could not shoulder State responsibilities alone. This era is "for all Lebanese regardless of position or sectarian affiliation," the official statement said, citing the president.

The president, elected earlier this week after more than two years of the presidential post vacancy, said he desires to rebuild the State on the basis of justice and equality.

"We have a lot of opportunities and some quarters have begun talking about prospects of holding conferences for Lebanon however we ought to show these States that we are sincere as to building the State," said Aoun, who was the army commander before his election.

Aoun had set next Monday for parliamentary elections to assign a new prime minister and form a new cabinet.

Najib Mikati had served as the prime minister of the caretaker government over the past two a half years. According to Lebanese media reports, he may be tasked with heading the new government. (end)

