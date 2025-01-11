Registration Opens For QOC Half Marathon 2025 In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Olympic Committee has launched the QOC Half Marathon 2025 to be held in February, in celebration of health, fitness, and community this National Day. The marathon will take place at the iconic Lusail Boulevard on February 11, 2025, and is open to participants aged 10 and above.

"All levels are welcome - whether you're chasing your personal best or just starting out, there's a sport for you on the starting line," the Committee stated on social media.

Four race categories have been unveiled for every challenge including the Half Marathon, 10km, 5km, and 1km Fun Run. The minimum age requirements for participants in each category are as follows: Half Marathon (21K) YoB 2007 and older; 10km Road Race YoB 2007 and older; 5km Road Race YoB 2010 and older; and 1km Fun Run YoB 2011-2019.

Participants can now register on the event's official website with fees on varying categories. To register for the 21K Half Marathon, the entry fee is QR125, while the 10K Road Race is QR100. Those interested in registering for the 1K fun run and the 5K road race will pay QR50, and QR75, respectively.