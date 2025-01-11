Cairo Rejects Unilateral Action Over Shared Water Resources

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty on Saturday stressed the importance of Egypt's water security, reiterating Cairo's rejection of unilateral actions concerning shared water resources.

The minister made the remarks while meeting with South Sudan's Minister of Trade and Joseph Mum Majak, said Spokesman of the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Tamim Khalaf in a press statement.

Egypt's top underlined the need to respect international law and adhere to the principle of consensus among Nile Basin countries.

Commending historical relations between Egypt and South Sudan, the foreign minister said that Egypt was the second country to recognize the Republic of South Sudan immediately after its independence in 2011.

He restated his country's longstanding commitment to fully supporting Juba in achieving peace and stability, as well as implementing developmental projects in key areas such as irrigation, water resources, and electricity, in pursuit of mutual interests. (end)

