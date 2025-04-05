Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Terrorists Attack Peshawar's Inqilab Police Station With Gunfire, Grenade No Casualties Reported

Terrorists Attack Peshawar's Inqilab Police Station With Gunfire, Grenade No Casualties Reported


2025-04-05 02:07:25
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR – In a late-night attack, unidentified terrorists opened fire and hurled a hand grenade at Inqilab Police Station in Peshawar, causing partial damage to the building but fortunately resulting in no loss of life.

According to police sources, the assailants fired indiscriminately at the station and threw a hand grenade, which shattered windows and caused minor structural damage. Police personnel immediately retaliated with return fire, forcing the attackers to flee the scene.

Also Read: Deadly DIY: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Alarmed Over Storing Sui Gas in Plastic Bags

Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the surrounding area, and security at the police station has been heightened.

Officials stated that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the attackers, expressing confidence that they will soon be brought to justice.

MENAFN05042025000189011041ID1109392817

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search