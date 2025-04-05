Terrorists Attack Peshawar's Inqilab Police Station With Gunfire, Grenade No Casualties Reported
According to police sources, the assailants fired indiscriminately at the station and threw a hand grenade, which shattered windows and caused minor structural damage. Police personnel immediately retaliated with return fire, forcing the attackers to flee the scene.
Following the incident, a search operation was launched in the surrounding area, and security at the police station has been heightened.
Officials stated that efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the attackers, expressing confidence that they will soon be brought to justice.
