Briefing Dedicated To Humanitarian Mine Action In Azerbaijan Held At UN

MENAFN - AzerNews) On 4 April 2025, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, in cooperation with the Center of Analysis of International Relations, held a briefing titled "Saving Lives through Humanitarian Mine Action in Azerbaijan" at the UN Headquarters in New York. The event, held on the occasion of the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, brought together key stakeholders in the field of mine action to discuss the humanitarian and developmental challenges posed by landmines and explosive remnants of war in Azerbaijan, Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations says,reports.

The event commenced with opening remarks by Ambassador Tofig Musayev, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations. Ambassador Musayev highlighted the severe impact of landmines contamination in Azerbaijan caused by the thirty years of the Armenian occupation, and emphasized the importance of concerted efforts to eradicate the landmine threat. Following the opening remarks, a series of short videos showcasing Azerbaijan's mine action initiatives were presented, shedding light on the scale of the contamination and the urgent need for international support in demining efforts.

The keynote address was delivered by Ambassador Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center). Ambassador Shafiyev gave a presentation illustrating the scale of landmine contamination left after the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories, as well as the government's efforts to address the challenges and threats posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance. He provided information on the work carried out by the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) and highlighted the government's initiatives at both national and international levels.

The discussion panel featured distinguished experts, including Rita Gunaryati Lubis, Deputy Director of the United Nations Mine Action Service, who provided insights into global mine action strategies and the UN's role in supporting affected countries, Anar Mutallimov, Head of the Department of Military and Political Issues, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, who elaborated on Azerbaijan's national mine action strategy and ongoing demining initiatives, Mr. Devanand Ramiah, Head of the Crisis Readiness, Response and Recovery Team, Crisis Bureau of the United Nations Development Programme, who discussed the humanitarian and developmental implications of mine contamination and the UNDP's role in supporting Azerbaijan in this regard, Ms. Elise Becker, Executive Director of the Marshall Legacy Institute (MLI), who highlighted the role of partnerships and innovative approaches, such as mine detection dogs, in accelerating mine clearance efforts and decades-long partnership between the MLI and Azerbaijan.

The discussion segment was followed by remarks from the floor, where Ambassadors and representatives from the permanent missions of Italy, Cambodia, Pakistan, Nicaragua, Türkiye, Lao PDR, Venezuela, Norway, Croatia and Colombia, as well as the Permanent Observer of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), shared their perspectives on the subject-matter issue.