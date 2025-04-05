Enemy Launches 497 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out 497 strikes across 13 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region over the past 24 hours.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy launched one missile strike on Kushuhum.

Russian troops conducted four airstrikes on Huliaipole, Temyrivka, and Novodarivka. A total of 300 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types targeted Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka, and Preobrazhenka. Eight MLRS attacks struck Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, and Mala Tokmachka.

In addition, 184 artillery strikes were launched on Piatykhatky, Kamianske, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka, Fedorov said.

Authorities received 33 reports of damage to apartments, private homes, and vehicles.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration