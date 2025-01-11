Kuwait Hosts 3Rd Int'l Scout Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 11 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait, represented by Kuwait Boy Scout Society, plays host to the Third International Scout Forum for Youth Empowerment from January 11 to 17, under the patronage of of Education Sayed Jalal Al-Tabtabai.

Speaking to KUNA, the society's chairman Dr. Abdullah Al-Turaiji said that Kuwait's hosting of this international event for the third time reflects its prestigious status as a pioneering state in supporting and empowering youth and developing young leadership.

He added that a galaxy of scout leaders at both Arab and world levels, 90 male and female pioneers and the co-founders of the Scout Federation of Arab Parliamentarians and the Arab Union of Scout and Guide Pioneers, would be awarded during the forum.

The event will attract as many as 350 scouts, guides, pioneers and scout leaders representing 29 countries, Al-Turaiji pointed out. (end)

