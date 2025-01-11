US, EU urge Indian exporters to comply with sanctions on Russia

(MENAFN) US and EU officials have called on Indian exporters to thoroughly review their trade activities with Russia to ensure alignment with Western sanctions, according to The Hindu Business Line.



Sources cited by the outlet revealed that Indian businesses have been briefed on items subject to sanctions, including components classified as dual-use goods—products with both civilian and military applications. The firms were cautioned that non-compliance could result in sanctions being extended to them.



“Recently, officials from the sanctions teams of both the US and the EU met with Indian industry representatives to explain the 50 sanctioned items listed as high-priority and the necessary measures to prevent these goods from reaching the Russian battlefield,” a source disclosed to the newspaper.



Representatives from the US Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) and the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), along with an EU delegation led by sanctions envoy David Sullivan, have visited India in recent months to emphasize these warnings, the report published on Thursday stated.

