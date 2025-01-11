Turkey invests USD2OB in energy efficiency by 2030

(MENAFN) Turkey plans to invest over USD20 billion in efficiency projects by 2030, with a focus on key sectors such as industry, buildings, and public lighting, according to Bilal Duzgun, head of the Energy Efficiency and Environment Department at the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources.



In an interview with Anadolu, Duzgun explained that between 2017 and 2023, the country invested USD8.5 billion in energy efficiency under its first National Energy Efficiency Action Plan. He highlighted the government’s commitment to further advancing these initiatives under the second action plan.



“The Second National Energy Efficiency Action Plan anticipates an investment of USD20.2 billion across all sectors from 2024 to 2030,” Duzgun said.



He stressed the importance of energy efficiency in promoting sustainable development and addressing climate change, noting that Turkey has become one of the leading OECD countries in improving energy efficiency, with a reduction in energy intensity of over 30 percent in the past two decades.

