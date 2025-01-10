Death Toll Tops Five From Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 10 (KUNA) - At least five people were confirmed dead and four others wounded after a drone of the Israeli air force attacked Tair Debba town, in south Lebanon earlier Friday.

The have been rushed to a hospital in the nearby city of Tyre, according to a statement from the emergency center of the Lebanese of Health.

The air attack violated the truce agreement reached by the Israeli occupation forces and the Lebanese Hezbollah group on November 27. (pickup previous)

