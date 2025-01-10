Oculus Eyecare, Seattle's Premier Optical Boutique, Adds Anne & Valentin Frames To Their Collection Of Luxury Eyewear

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The EyeBall Independent Eyewear Show will be hosted in Palm Springs, CA, on Jan 25, 2025.

Pictured: Austra, the frame buyer at Oculus Eyecare, models tortoise cat-eye frames from Anne & Valentin.

Oculus Eyecare, optometry and optical boutique, is thrilled to announce the addition of fresh frames from the independent eyewear brand Anne & Valentin.

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Oculus Eyecare, Seattle's premier optometry clinic and optical boutique, is thrilled to announce the addition of fresh frames from the independent eyewear brand Anne & Valentin. These cutting-edge designs were showcased during an exclusive trunk show at Oculus Eyecare in December 2024, offering attendees a sneak peek at the bold shapes and vibrant colors that will now be added to their collection.

Anne & Valentin, celebrated for its unique approach to eyewear, blends avant-garde artistry with meticulous craftsmanship. The new arrivals at Oculus Eyecare include an array of distinctive styles that cater to those seeking eyewear that is both functional and fashionable. The trunk show that took place in December 2024 provided an intimate setting for attendees to explore Anne & Valentin's latest collection. Oculus Eyecare's team of experienced opticians and stylists worked closely with clients during the event, offering personalized recommendations to match their unique styles and visual needs.

Oculus Eyecare's refresh of their luxury eyewear collection is just the start of what January 2025 will bring. Oculus Eyecare is set to attend the EyeBall Independent Eyewear Show in Palm Springs, CA, on January 25, 2025. Dr. Jeff Woerner and Austra, the dedicated frame buyer at Oculus Eyecare, will represent the boutique at this highly anticipated industry event, which celebrates innovation, craftsmanship, and creativity in the world of independent eyewear.

The EyeBall Independent Eyewear Show is renowned for its focus on boutique and artisan eyewear brands, making it a must-attend event for industry leaders. Oculus Eyecare's attendance marks the first of many events in 2025 aimed at building a deep connection with the independent eyewear community. Austra, whose keen eye for fashion has been instrumental in curating Oculus Eyecare's distinguished frame collection, shares her enthusiasm:“We're looking forward to discovering new innovations and connecting with like-minded professionals at this event.”

As Seattle's go-to destination for comprehensive eye care and luxury eyewear, Oculus Eyecare continues to set the standard for merging health, style, and innovation. By adding more frames from Anne & Valentin to their boutique and actively participating in premier industry events, Oculus Eyecare reinforces its commitment to providing unparalleled service and selection for clients who seek the very best.

