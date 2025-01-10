Cameras, Escape Tunnels & More: Kashmir Rail Link Set To Roll

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO photo
Srinagar:
Security will be paramount in Kashmir's new rail network, with cutting-edge measures implemented to safeguard passengers and infrastructure.
Cameras have been installed every 50 meters inside the tunnels, linked to a state-of-the-art central control room for real-time monitoring of security and operational data. Additionally, the project includes 67 km of escape tunnels, ensuring enhanced safety during emergencies. These features are part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail LINK (USBRL) project, a monumental effort to connect Jammu with Kashmir.
ADVERTISEMENT
Officials privy to the development said that the tunnels, including the 12.77 km-long T-50-the longest in the section-were constructed using Himalayan tunneling technology instead of traditional methods. Ballastless tracks, akin to those used in metro systems, ensure smoother and more efficient train operations. Anti-vibration seismic equipment further fortifies the rail infrastructure, making it resilient against earthquakes.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reports inform that the installation of cameras every 50 meters inside the tunnels provides round-the-clock surveillance, ensuring passenger safety and operational oversight. Escape tunnels offer an additional layer of security, allowing for quick evacuation if needed.
With final safety trials completed and a thorough inspection by the Railway Safety Commissioner, the long-awaited direct train service to Srinagar is expected to launch in 2025. This service will include the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, a train specially designed to operate smoothly in extreme cold, with features like heated windshields and plumbing systems to prevent freezing.
Read Also
'No Direct Train To Kashmir': Traders, Political Leaders Oppose Transshipment At Katra
'Needless Inconvenience': PDP Criticises Reports Of Mandatory Deboarding Of Train Passengers At Katra
The USBRL project, started in 1995-96 but accelerated after 2015, represents a Rs 43,000 crore investment, with Rs 33,000 crore allocated to the challenging Katra-Banihal section.
The project is set to transform rail connectivity, enhance security, and significantly reduce travel time, marking a historic milestone for Jammu and Kashmir.
MENAFN10012025000215011059ID1109077775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.