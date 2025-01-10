Cameras, Escape Tunnels & More: Kashmir Rail Link Set To Roll

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Srinagar:

Security will be paramount in Kashmir's new rail network, with cutting-edge measures implemented to safeguard and infrastructure.

Cameras have been installed every 50 meters inside the tunnels, linked to a state-of-the-art central control room for real-time monitoring of security and operational data. Additionally, the project includes 67 km of escape tunnels, ensuring enhanced safety during emergencies. These features are part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail (USBRL) project, a monumental effort to connect Jammu with Kashmir.

Officials privy to the development said that the tunnels, including the 12.77 km-long T-50-the longest in the section-were constructed using Himalayan tunneling technology instead of traditional methods. Ballastless tracks, akin to those used in metro systems, ensure smoother and more efficient train operations. Anti-vibration seismic equipment further fortifies the rail infrastructure, making it resilient against earthquakes.

Reports inform that the installation of cameras every 50 meters inside the tunnels provides round-the-clock surveillance, ensuring passenger safety and operational oversight. Escape tunnels offer an additional layer of security, allowing for quick evacuation if needed.

With final safety trials completed and a thorough inspection by the Railway Safety Commissioner, the long-awaited direct train service to Srinagar is expected to launch in 2025. This service will include the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express, a train specially designed to operate smoothly in extreme cold, with features like heated windshields and plumbing systems to prevent freezing.

The USBRL project, started in 1995-96 but accelerated after 2015, represents a Rs 43,000 crore investment, with Rs 33,000 crore allocated to the challenging Katra-Banihal section.

The project is set to transform rail connectivity, enhance security, and significantly reduce travel time, marking a historic milestone for Jammu and Kashmir.