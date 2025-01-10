Devaluation Of Teachers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Representational Photo

By Aabid Kubravi

Education has long been the linchpin of human advancement, and teachers are the visionary architects who meticulously craft the blueprint of a society's future. With unwavering dedication, they kindle the flame of curiosity, nurture creativity and instill timeless values that sculpt the character of generations to come.

The symbiotic relationship between a nation and its educators is profound, with the strength and potential of a nation often mirrored in the esteem and value it places upon its teachers. A nation that fails to cherish its educators is, in essence, a nation poised on the precipice of decline – a decline that reverberates far beyond academic achievement, permeating the very fabric of its culture, society and economy.

Teachers embody a profound impact that transcends the boundaries of mere knowledge transmission. As mentors, guides and beacons of moral guidance, they play a transformative role in shaping the minds and characters of future generations. Through their selfless dedication, teachers empower individuals to unlock their innate potential, crystallize their aspirations and cultivate critical thinking skills that foster a lifelong pursuit of wisdom.

The lessons imparted by teachers extend far beyond the confines of textbooks and examinations, permeating the very fabric of a society's values, norms, and future trajectory. A nation that neglects to acknowledge and reward the noble profession of teaching risks squandering its most precious resource: the intellectual, creative and innovative potential of its people.

When a society neglects to valorize its teachers, the consequences reverberate throughout the education system, compromising the quality of instruction that students receive. Teachers who are undercompensated and undervalued often succumb to disillusionment, overwork and eventual burnout, thereby diminishing their effectiveness in the classroom. In such an environment, the pursuit of knowledge is eclipsed by the struggle for survival, as educators are forced to prioritize their own well-being over their passion for teaching. Moreover, students may intuitively sense this dearth of respect, leading to a corresponding decline in their enthusiasm for learning and thus perpetuating a vicious cycle of educational stagnation.

The devaluation of the teaching profession also has a profound impact on the recruitment and retention of talented educators. When prospective teachers behold the lack of appreciation, meager salaries and limited career advancement opportunities, many are deterred from pursuing a career in education, instead opting for professions that offer greater financial rewards or prestige. Consequently, the education system suffers from a dearth of high-caliber educators, imperiling the future of the nation and undermining the very foundations of a knowledgeable and enlightened society.

A nation that fails to cherish its teachers risks severing its connection to its cultural roots, leaving subsequent generations disconnected from their ancestral heritage. Moreover, the erosion of respect for teachers can precipitate a decline in the moral fabric of society. When educators, who shape the minds and characters of future leaders, are treated with disdain or apathy, it conveys a perilous message to students regarding the significance of knowledge, diligence, and integrity.

In such a society, time-honored values like reverence, honor and accountability may lose their resonance, culminating in the disintegration of social cohesion and stability. The repercussions of undervaluing teachers can be far-reaching, ultimately imperiling the very foundations of a nation's character and citizenship.

The exploitation of private school teachers has reached alarming proportions, with some school administrations forcibly assigning them tasks that are far removed from their primary role as educators. One such example is the assignment of teachers as bus attendants, a task that not only undermines their professional dignity but also impacts their ability to effectively discharge their teaching duties. This trend is not only demoralizing for teachers but also has far-reaching consequences for the education system as a whole.

The assignment of private teachers as bus attendants is a clear violation of their rights and a blatant disregard for their professional training and expertise. Teachers are trained to educate and inspire young minds, not to supervise students on bus rides. Private schools want to save money, so they overload them with extra duties. This task is not only beneath their dignity but also takes away from the time and energy they can devote to their core responsibilities as educators. Moreover, it creates a sense of confusion among students, who begin to question the authority and expertise of their teachers. This can have long-term consequences for the teacher-student relationship and the overall learning environment.

The impact of this trend on the teaching profession is devastating. Teachers who are forced to take on tasks that are not related to their core responsibilities begin to feel undervalued and unappreciated. This can lead to high levels of stress, burnout and turnover, ultimately affecting the quality of education. Moreover, the lack of respect and dignity afforded to teachers can have a ripple effect on the entire education system, discouraging young and talented individuals from pursuing careers in teaching. This can have far-reaching consequences for the future of our education system and our society as a whole.

In India, there is no specific law that permits private schools from assigning teachers the role of bus attendants. However, there are several laws and regulations that govern the employment of teachers and the operation of private schools like :

1. Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE), 2009-: This Act mandates that teachers shall be engaged in teaching and related activities only.

2. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Bye-Laws-: The CBSE Bye-Laws state that teachers shall be responsible for teaching, mentoring and other educational activities.

3. National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) Regulations-:

The NCTE Regulations specify the roles and responsibilities of teachers, which do not include tasks like bus attendance.

In 2019, the Delhi High Court also ruled that private schools cannot assign teachers non-teaching duties, including bus attendants. The court stated that teachers are hired to teach and not to perform other tasks.

Therefore, it is imperative that school administrations and policymakers take immediate action to address this issue. Teachers must be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve and their rights must be protected. This includes ensuring that they are not assigned tasks that are not related to their core responsibilities as educators. Moreover, teachers must be provided with a safe and supportive working environment, where they can focus on teaching and inspiring their students without fear of exploitation or mistreatment. Only then we can ensure that our children receive the high-quality education they deserve and that our teachers are able to thrive and flourish in their roles.