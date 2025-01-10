J & K Faces Driest Year In 5 Decades

According to independent weatherman, Faizan Arif, this marks the fifth consecutive year of below-normal precipitation in the Union Territory, raising serious concerns about water scarcity and its impact on agriculture, hydropower, and the overall environment.

A closer look at the rainfall trends over recent years highlights the alarming pattern: 2023 recorded 1146.6 mm (7% deficit), 2022 witnessed 1040.4 mm (16% deficit), 2021 saw 892.5 mm (28% deficit), and 2020 experienced 982.2 mm (20% deficit). With the 2024 figures nearing the previous low of 802.5 mm recorded in 1974, the region's precipitation levels continue to dwindle, pointing towards a concerning long-term trend.

The data reveals that January recorded a staggering 91% shortfall, while February and March saw deficits of 17% and 16%, respectively. Although April offered some respite with a 48% surplus, it was the only month to witness excess rainfall. Deficits resumed from May onwards, with shortfalls of 67% in May, 38% in June, 36% in July, and 2% in August. The situation worsened toward the end of the year, with deficits of 41% in September, 74% in October, 69% in November, and 58% in December.

“The impact of such deficits is already visible across the region. Reduced water availability is severely affecting agriculture, impacting crop yields and livelihoods of farmers. Hydropower generation, a crucial source of energy for the region, has been significantly impacted due to decreased water flow in rivers,” Faizan said.

“Moreover, the dwindling water resources are raising concerns about drinking water availability and sanitation in several areas.”

Experts have attributed the declining rainfall to climate change, with rising global temperatures impacting weather patterns. The prolonged dry spells have emphasized the urgent need for climate adaptation measures and comprehensive water management strategies in Jammu and Kashmir.



