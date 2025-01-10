Nintendo Switch 2 Is Noticeably Larger Than Original Model

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

A well-known OnLeaks insider, whose leaks about mobile devices have been repeatedly proven accurate, has published high-quality renderings of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. According to these images, the new portable gaming system will undergo significant size changes, Azernews reports.

The Switch 2 will feature an 8.4-inch screen, a noticeable upgrade from the 7-inch OLED screen of the Switch and the 6.2-inch display of the original model. The dimensions of the console with the Joy-Con controllers will be 271 x 116.4 x 31.4 mm, considerably larger than the original Switch, which measured 239 x 102 x 14 mm. The Joy-Con controllers will also be larger (116.4 x 40.8 x 31.4 mm compared to 102 x 35.9 x 28.4 mm for the original version).

The renders show a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and what appears to be a light sensor. The console will feature a built-in “U”-shaped stand for desktop mode, and connectors for a docking station and speakers will be positioned along the bottom edge. Notably, the right Joy-Con will feature an additional button above the Home button, and new trigger buttons will be added to the back, possibly for magnetically disconnecting the controllers.

In addition to these design changes, there are speculations that the Nintendo Switch 2 may support enhanced graphics and improved battery life. If these rumors prove true, it would further cement the console's appeal as both a portable and home gaming system. Fans are eagerly anticipating more details, especially regarding its performance upgrades and compatibility with existing Nintendo games.