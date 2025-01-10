Nintendo Switch 2 Is Noticeably Larger Than Original Model
Date
1/10/2025 3:11:17 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
A well-known OnLeaks insider, whose leaks about mobile devices
have been repeatedly proven accurate, has published high-quality
renderings of the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console. According to
these images, the new portable gaming system will undergo
significant size changes, Azernews reports.
The Switch 2 will feature an 8.4-inch screen, a noticeable
upgrade from the 7-inch OLED screen of the Switch and the 6.2-inch
display of the original model. The dimensions of the console with
the Joy-Con controllers will be 271 x 116.4 x 31.4 mm, considerably
larger than the original Switch, which measured 239 x 102 x 14 mm.
The Joy-Con controllers will also be larger (116.4 x 40.8 x 31.4 mm
compared to 102 x 35.9 x 28.4 mm for the original version).
The renders show a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and what
appears to be a light sensor. The console will feature a built-in
“U”-shaped stand for desktop mode, and connectors for a docking
station and speakers will be positioned along the bottom edge.
Notably, the right Joy-Con will feature an additional button above
the Home button, and new trigger buttons will be added to the back,
possibly for magnetically disconnecting the controllers.
In addition to these design changes, there are speculations that
the Nintendo Switch 2 may support enhanced graphics and improved
battery life. If these rumors prove true, it would further cement
the console's appeal as both a portable and home gaming system.
Fans are eagerly anticipating more details, especially regarding
its performance upgrades and compatibility with existing Nintendo
games.
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109077726
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.