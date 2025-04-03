Bayo Ojulari Appointed As NNPC's New Group CEO

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited , succeeding Mele Kyari. This leadership change is part of a comprehensive reconstitution of NNPC's board, which also includes the removal of Chairman Pius Akinyelure and other board members appointed in November 2023.

Ojulari brings over three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector. He began his career at Elf Petroleum Nigeria in 1989 as a Fields and Process Engineer. In November 1991, he joined Shell Petroleum Development Company as an Associate Production Technologist. Over the years, he held various technical and managerial positions within Shell, both domestically and internationally. Notably, from November 2015 to July 2021, he served as the Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company , overseeing deepwater operations and contributing significantly to Nigeria's offshore oil production.

Ojulari is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He is recognized as a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and has been actively involved in the Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Council, serving as chairman and member of the board of trustees between 1998 and 1999.

The appointment of Ojulari comes at a critical time for NNPC, as the company seeks to enhance oil production and revitalize local refining capacities. Nigeria, as Africa's largest crude producer, has faced challenges in meeting production targets and reducing its reliance on imported refined petroleum products. Industry analysts view Ojulari's extensive experience in both upstream and downstream operations as a strategic asset in addressing these challenges.

In addition to Ojulari's appointment, President Tinubu has named Ahmadu Musa Kida as the new Non-Executive Chairman of NNPC. The reconstituted 11-member board is expected to drive the company's strategic objectives, focusing on increasing transparency, efficiency, and profitability in Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

The restructuring of NNPC's leadership aligns with broader governmental efforts to reform Nigeria's petroleum industry. The Petroleum Industry Act , enacted in 2021, aims to provide a legal, governance, regulatory, and fiscal framework for the sector. Observers anticipate that under Ojulari's leadership, NNPC will intensify its implementation of the PIA's provisions, fostering a more conducive environment for investment and operations.

