FUCHS acquires German specialty lubricants manufacturer

EQS-News: FUCHS SE / Key word(s): Takeover

FUCHS acquires German specialty lubricants

10.01.2025 / 13:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mannheim, January 10, 2025 – On January 9, 2025, the FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants acquired the German lubricants company Boss Lubricants GmbH & Co. KG. This family-run company, based in Albstadt, Baden-Württemberg, develops, produces and distributes lubricants that are used in medical technology, safety technology, metalworking and mechanical engineering, among other things. With this acquisition, the FUCHS Group aims to complement its existing specialty business and create new, internationally scalable growth opportunities. Boss Lubricants, with its development and production site in Albstadt, has so far focused primarily on the German market with a small export share. The company will continue to operate from this site and will remain under the leadership of the current owner and managing director Rainer Gunsch-Boss. From FUCHS' point of view, the acquisition of Boss Lubricants represents a great opportunity for future development.“Not only are we gaining a team of highly qualified employees with specific know-how in niche areas, but we are also expanding our product portfolio of specialty lubrication solutions,” says Stefan Fuchs, CEO of FUCHS SE.“While metalworking and mechanical engineering are among our long-established areas of expertise, we are particularly looking forward to the addition of further expertise in the future markets of medical and safety technology.” FUCHS can serve the associated growth potential with its global network of 33 production sites and 55 operating companies, offering its customers worldwide even greater added value. Boss Lubricants employs 20 people and generated sales of approximately EUR 7 million in fiscal year 2023. The FUCHS Group employs 6,200 people and generated sales of EUR 3.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Telefon +49 621 3802-1104

E-Mail: ...



The following information can be accessed via the Internet: Image and video material: About Boss Lubricants GmbH & Co. KG

The family-run company Boss Lubricants GmbH & Co. KG based in Albstadt, Baden-Württemberg, has specialized in the development and production of process fluids and specialty lubricants since its foundation in 2003. The products are used in medical and safety technology, in mechanical engineering and in special plant construction. With a clear focus on research and innovation, the company develops customized solutions in close cooperation with its customers and places great value on sustainable processes and the highest environmental standards. About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,200 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, FUCHS thinks in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, FUCHS enters into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner. In 2023, the high-tech company generated revenue of EUR 3.5 billion with 33 production sites and 55 operating companies.

10.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: FUCHS SE Einsteinstraße 11 68169 Mannheim Germany Phone: +49 (0)621 / 3802-0 Fax: +49 (0)621 / 3802-7190 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3E5D64, DE000A3E5D56 WKN: A3E5D6, A3E5D5 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2064931



End of News EQS News Service