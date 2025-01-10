Ukraine, Cambodia Abolish Visas For Diplomats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved an agreement between the Ukrainian and the government of the Kingdom of Cambodia on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service or official passports.

This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The agreement has been approved between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia on the reciprocal abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service or official passports, signed on September 25, 2024 in New York,” he informed.

The official noted that the agreement's provisions aim to introduce a visa-free regime for mutual travel between Ukrainian and Cambodian citizens - holders of diplomatic, service, or official passports - for up to 30 days within 60 days.

As reported, Ukraine and Cambodia have a visa regime. To enter Cambodia, Ukrainians with a regular or biometric passport are issued a 30-day visa at the airport upon arrival. With such a visa, Ukrainians can stay in the country for 30 days and extend their stay for another 30 days without leaving the country.