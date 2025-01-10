Currax Announces Outstanding 2024 Financial And Operational Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Worldwide demand for CONTRAVE® / MYSIMBA® drove revenue growth of over 50% for the second year running

Currax meets all strategic objectives in preparation for long-term growth



Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC ("Currax"), a specialty company with over 25 products, including the number one branded oral CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), today announces 2024 over-performance for revenue, demand and achievement of key operational milestones.



For a second year in a row, Currax delivered greater than 50% year-over-year revenue growth for CONTRAVE®/MYSIMBA® in 2024. These outsized results were driven by increased patient demand, improved access to CONTRAVE in the United States, and ongoing expansion into additional markets. Global demand swelled to over 2.2 million units and CONTRAVE®/MYSIMBA® is now available in over 50 countries. The acceleration in revenue led to positive EBITDA resulting an increase in available cash for re-investment into enterprise value initiatives. As demand surges, Currax will expand its U.S. field force by approximately 25% in Q1 2025.

Operationally, the completion and approval of a second manufacturing facility for CONTRAVE was a key milestone for the business. This site more than doubles Currax's capacity to produce CONTRAVE and ensures the long-term continuity of global supply. This capability provides a competitive advantage to the Company, particularly while other anti-obesity treatments continue to struggle with consistent supply.

Currax launched the INFORMUS Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial (NB-CVOT3) in January of 2024 and has enrolled over 2,600 of the 8,600 patients targeted for the trial. This trial will further characterize the cardiovascular safety of CONTRAVE in an enhanced population. The company continued its commitment to ongoing cardiovascular safety through the completion of a Health Outcomes Analysis (HOA) whereby the positive results were presented at poster session at the International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology (ISPE) conference.

The unbranded "Quiet the Food Noise" campaign launched in September 2024, and a Currax video series was published. The Company's presence in the news accelerated and Currax was featured in major media outlets including CNBC, NYSE, Bloomberg, and many others. Currax finished the year by launching the "Cravings Don't Own Me" television advertising campaign which is receiving positive initial response. This year the Company will be expanding its omnichannel programs, improve patient experience platforms, and increase engagement with Key External Experts, Patient Advocacy Groups, and Healthcare Professionals.

In 2025 and beyond, the obesity market is expected to continue its momentous growth, and the Company will actively seek out business development opportunities. Currax and CONTRAVE are playing an integral role in this historic market expansion. CONTRAVE is the only treatment in its class, the Reward System Regulator class (RSR), and is an important therapeutic option for physicians and patients. The positive trends in Currax profitability and available cash provide capacity for ongoing investment in both short and long-term enterprise value driving initiatives.

"With patients having more options than ever, the market for Anti-Obesity Medications (AOMs) has become the fastest-growing pharmaceutical market in history. U.S. prescription volume is now 4x the size relative to the end of 2023," said George Hampton, Currax President and CEO. "Our success is a result of being patient focused. The more our patients succeed, the more we succeed as an organization. We are building a great company, and we have ambitious goals for our future."

About Currax:

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC is a specialty pharmaceutical business focused on addressing the #1 and #2 causes of preventable death in the United States, smoking and obesity. Currax distributes a range of both branded and generic pharmaceutical products, including CONTRAVE® (naltrexone HCl/bupropion HCl), ONZETRA® Xsail® (sumatriptan nasal powder), Silenor® (doxepin), Treximet®, (sumatriptan/naproxen sodium), and the authorized generic of Treximet®. For more information, please visit .

About CONTRAVE:

CONTRAVE®, is an extended-release fixed-dose combination of naltrexone and bupropion (naltrexone HCL/bupropion HCL) indicated as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults with an initial body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or greater (obese), or adults with a BMI of 27 kg/m2 or greater (overweight) with at least one weight-related medical problem such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes.

