Pensions & Investments And NAIC Announce Alliance To Support Diverse Asset Managers

The National Association of Companies (NAIC), the association and largest of diverse-owned alternative investment firms, and Pensions & Investments (P&I) have entered into a multi-year alliance designed to promote objectives related to increasing diversity and inclusion in the institutional investment industry.



Through this alliance, NAIC and P&I will work together to advance the pool of diverse talent within the private markets by growing the assets allocated to diverse-owned and managed firms through investor-facing education and resources. They will collaborate to develop and publish thought leadership content related to the impact diverse-owned firms have on the industry and the economy. NAIC member firms will benefit from access to the P&I Research Center, which provides insights including current and historical data, key contact information for institutional investors, market intelligence, trend analysis, competitive benchmarking and more.

"Pensions & Investments is pleased to partner with NAIC to shine a spotlight on some of the innovative and great work being done by diverse- and woman-owned firms in the alternatives space. There is increased interest in how to leverage alternative assets across the institutional investment and retirement landscape, and we're looking forward to sharing data, insights and content that can amplify the voices represented by NAIC member firms," says Nikki Pirrello, President and Publisher, Pensions & Investments. "Our audience is hungry for information on effective investment strategies and high-performing managers, and we believe this partnership will allow us to continue to expand our universe of those we are covering."

By joining forces, NAIC and P&I will raise awareness of the diverse- and woman-owned alternative investment firms that drive growth in every major industry sector. "We are excited that Pensions & Investments, a leading voice in investment management, shares NAIC's goal of increasing diversity and inclusion in the institutional asset management industry," says Robert L. Greene, NAIC's President & CEO. "We look forward to the opportunities this alliance will provide our members to identify trends and share insights in order to increase the flow of capital to high-performing diverse investment firms from pensions and other investment managers."

About the National Association of Investment Companies

With more than 54 years of advocacy and performance, the National Association of Investment Companies ( ) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms. NAIC's membership comprises more than 190 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $460 billion in assets under management. NAIC member firms invest with more than 2,200 portfolio companies globally and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

About Pensions & Investments

With unmatched integrity and professionalism, Pensions & Investments consistently delivers news, research and analysis to the executives who manage the flow of funds in the institutional investment market. Since its founding in 1973, this continues to be the mission of Pensions & Investments, the international newspaper of money management. Written for pension, portfolio and investment management executives at the hub of this market, Pensions & Investments provides its audience with timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management business. Written by a worldwide network of reporters and correspondents, Pensions & Investments' coverage includes business and financial news, legislative reports, global investments, product development, technology, investment performance, executive changes, corporate governance and other topics crucial to the people who drive the world of professional money. Pensions & Investments is owned by Crain Communications Inc.

