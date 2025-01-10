MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Partnering with major retailers, we identified a growing and unmet need for solutions to deliver fast, flexible, and scalable custom audiences for offsite campaigns. We are thrilled to partner with Databricks, the leading Data Intelligence for retailers, to make AI-powered audiences accessible to everyone. By layering Hightouch's self-service tools on top of the Databricks foundation, retailers can build and monetize differentiated custom audiences faster than ever before," said Tejas Manohar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at Hightouch.

"Retailers who can harness the power of data intelligence - AI that can reason on their first-party data - have an advantage in attracting media buyers. Databricks is the only unified platform that allows retailers to leverage AI, and increase personalization while maintaining unified governance, to deliver data-driven outcomes. Our partnership brings together the benefits of Hightouch's self-serve audience builder and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to help customers build better offsite audiences and drive more ad sales," added Rob Saker, Global VP Retail at Databricks.

Major retail media networks, including one of Europe's largest online retailers and one of the world's largest delivery app services, use Hightouch for Offsite Media Networks to monetize and measure custom audiences across offsite channels like The Trade Desk, Meta Ads, and Google Ads.

A composable, self-service offsite media solution

Hightouch and Databricks deliver an end-to-end solution built directly on retailers' existing cloud data warehouse. Key features include:



Warehouse-native audience builder:

Use Hightouch's self-service visual audience builder to curate premium custom audiences based on all of your first-party data in Databricks including loyalty, purchase, and behavioral insights.

AI tools for predictive targeting:

Develop and syndicate powerful AI predictions and dimensions using Databricks, then syndicate them across audiences through the Hightouch platform.

Seamless integration with 50+ channels: Quickly test and launch new offsite media channels by activating audiences across a deep catalog of media channels and marketplaces.

Enhanced audience reach : Increase match rates across ad platforms with the flip of a switch to increase audience reach and drive more CPM revenue. Unbundled pricing for an easy onramp : Only pay for the tools you need to get started and bring in new capabilities as your offering evolves and scales.

With Hightouch and Databricks, retailers can build a scalable and profitable offsite media solution that meets the demands of today's competitive advertising landscape.

About Hightouch

Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations like PetSmart, Warner Music Group, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance marketing, and move faster by leveraging data and AI across their organization.

