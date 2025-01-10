The “Hottest” Bagel In New York Is Opening Its First Boston Location

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PopUp Bagels, the "Not famous but known" bagel shop, famous for introducing the“Grip, Rip and Dip' food craze, has officially announced the opening of its newest location in Boston.









BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopUp Bagels, the "Not famous but known" bagel shop, is excited to announce the opening of its first Boston location in Boston Seaport's The Superette at 70 Pier 4 Blvd, Suite 330, Boston, MA 02210 .

This store opening marks a major milestone for PopUp Bagels as Boston becomes home to the brand's first franchised location. The new 770-square-foot shop will bring Bostonians the same freshly baked, hot-out-of-the-oven bagels that have redefined the bagel experience in NYC and Connecticut. Open seven days a week from 7 AM to 3 PM, the shop will serve bagels for walk-ins, advance orders, and catering.

"Expanding to Boston is an exciting step for us," says founder Adam Goldberg. "This is a city with such a rich food culture and a strong sense of community, and we're thrilled to bring something new to the table. Boston is not just another city for us-it's the beginning of a new chapter as we continue to grow."

The grand opening is set for January 10, and we're planning a celebration to remember. Guests can look forward to fresh, hot bagels, unique schmear flavors, and a few exciting surprises. For the much-anticipated opening collaboration, we're thrilled to announce the return of our TikTok-famous Grillo's Pickles Pickle de Gallo schmear-available exclusively at the Boston location during its opening celebration.

"PopUp Bagels brings something completely new to Boston," says Brian Harrington, owner and operator of the Seaport location. "These bagels are about more than just great taste-they're a whole new way to enjoy a classic. I'm excited to see how Boston embraces it."

The brand has become a phenomenon, expanding to multiple permanent and seasonal locations across Connecticut, New York City, Long Island, and beyond. But what sets PopUp Bagels apart is the experience. Every bagel is baked fresh and served hot, whole, and straight from the oven-no slicing, no sandwiches. Whether you prefer to grip, rip, and dip right on the street or take our bagels home to enjoy in countless ways, PopUp Bagels is all about celebrating simplicity, flavor, and the pure joy of a freshly baked bagel.

ABOUT POPUP BAGELS

Founded in the heart of a pandemic in Adam Goldberg's kitchen, PopUp Bagels began as a simple mission fueled by passion and dedication-to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, just the essence of simplicity... crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, the right size, and an ideal proportion of seeds.

What started in a small kitchen quickly evolved into a culinary sensation, winning over locals' taste buds and hearts, as well as winning Brooklyn's BagelFest Best Bagel award two years in a row. Today, PopUp Bagels is a name recognized across several neighborhoods, including five towns in Connecticut, iconic NYC locations like Greenwich Village, the Upper West Side, and the Upper East Side, as well as Roslyn on Long Island and now Boston! Our reach also extends to seasonal locations in East Hampton, Palm Beach, Wellesley, and beyond, with exciting new openings on the horizon.

As we continue to expand, our dedication to bagel-making allows more people to experience our simple yet distinct offerings. Our bagels are served fresh from the oven, hot and whole - and we do not make sandwiches. Loyal fans love to grip, rip, and dip right on the street, or bagels can be taken home or to the park to enjoy it in endless ways. For more information on our story and locations, check out PopUp Bagels on Instagram or our website , where every bagel crafted is a testament to this commitment to perfection.

Media Contact:

Madeline Steinberg

Director of PR

PopUp Bagels

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at