Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberian President Boakai

On January 8th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia, exchanging views on China-Liberia relations.

Ambassador Yin conveyed new year greetings from President Xi Jinping. Amb. Yin stated that China is willing to implement the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state and the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, so as to achieve greater development of China-Liberia strategic partnership in the new year.

President Boakai expressed appreciation and reciprocated new year greetings of President Xi. President Boakai spoke highly of the development of Liberia-China relations, stressed that the Liberian government will firmly uphold the one-China principle, strengthen friendly cooperation with China, and achieve more results.

