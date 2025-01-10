Mindcloud Wins The Winter 2025 Top Performer Award From Sourceforge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MindCloud, Inc.

MindCloud is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

- Logan Abbott, President SourceForgeCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MindCloud announced today that it has been awarded the Winter 2025 Top Performer Award by SourceForge, the world's largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews that puts them in the top tenth percentile of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.To win the Winter 2025 Top Performer award, each award recipient had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of the 100,000 products on SourceForge, which demonstrates the utmost quality that MindCloud delivers to customers.

