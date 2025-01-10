New Play To Be Premiered In State Pantomime Theater
Date
1/10/2025 3:10:08 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Read more
Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater will premier a monodrama
"GIL" on January 11, Azernews reports.
The performance is dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the
poet Muhammad Fuzuli.
The author of the work is Perviz Seyidli, the director is
Honored Artist Bahruz Vagifoglu, the set designer is Khayyam
Samadov, the costume designer is Aygun Mahmudova, the choreographer
is Elnur Ismayilov, and the composer is Aflatun Abdullayev.
The performance will be staged again on January 12, 18, 19, and
26 on the theater's stage.
The State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art
form around the world.
The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of
the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.
The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries
performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights.
The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime
Festival.
In 2023, the State Pantomime Theater successfully performed at
the 6th Aitmatov and Theater International Festival in Bishkek,
Kyrgyzstan.
At the festival, the theater team performed the play "Mangurt",
based on the novel "The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years".
The Azerbaijani theater team received a special award from the
Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth
Policy and the Kyrgyzstan Union of Theater Workers for a unique
interpretation of Chinghiz Aitmatov's work.
MENAFN10012025000195011045ID1109075606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.