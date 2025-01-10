New Play To Be Premiered In State Pantomime Theater

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theater will premier a monodrama "GIL" on January 11, Azernews reports.

The performance is dedicated to the 530th anniversary of the poet Muhammad Fuzuli.

The author of the work is Perviz Seyidli, the director is Honored Artist Bahruz Vagifoglu, the set designer is Khayyam Samadov, the costume designer is Aygun Mahmudova, the choreographer is Elnur Ismayilov, and the composer is Aflatun Abdullayev.

The performance will be staged again on January 12, 18, 19, and 26 on the theater's stage.

The State Pantomime Theater is now spreading this ancient art form around the world.

The theater was founded in 1994 by Bakhtiyar Khanizade, actor of the Azerbaijan State Theater of Young Spectators.

The State Pantomime Theater has toured a number of countries performing multiple plays by both local and foreign playwrights. The theater has twice hosted the Himjim International Pantomime Festival.

In 2023, the State Pantomime Theater successfully performed at the 6th Aitmatov and Theater International Festival in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

At the festival, the theater team performed the play "Mangurt", based on the novel "The Day Lasts More Than a Hundred Years".

The Azerbaijani theater team received a special award from the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy and the Kyrgyzstan Union of Theater Workers for a unique interpretation of Chinghiz Aitmatov's work.