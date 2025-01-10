Japan Expands Sanctions On Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- Japan on Friday decided to expand its sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in view of the current international situation there, the announced.

The new measures, approved at a Cabinet meeting, added the freezing of assets of 11 individuals and 32 organizations in Russia, as well as a North Korean national and a based in Georgia, the Foreign said in a press release.

The fresh sanctions also include export bans to 53 more entities, including 22 Russian and 18 Chinese organizations, the ministry said.

In addition, Tokyo will add 335 more items to its list of items subject to export restrictions bound for Russia, which could contribute to the enhancement of Russian industrial capacities, such as parts for special-purpose vehicles later this month.

"In light of the Russia's aggression against Ukraine, this is to contribute to international efforts for international peace aimed at a solution of the issues surrounding Ukraine," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

Hayashi also stressed that Japan will continue to work in cooperation with the international community, including the Group of Seven (G-7) countries.

The decision comes after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed consideration of additional sanctions at the G-7 virtual summit in December amid deepening military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. (end)

mk











MENAFN10012025000071011013ID1109075593