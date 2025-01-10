Trump Says Meeting With Putin Being Set Up
Date
1/10/2025 1:09:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald trump said on Thursday that a meeting was being arranged between him and Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the U.S. president-elect gave no timeline for when the meeting might take place.
That is according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.
"He (Putin – ed.) wants to meet, and we are setting it up," Trump said in remarks before a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
The U.S. president-elect repeated: "President Putin wants to meet. He has said that even publicly and we have to get that war over with. That's a bloody mess”.
Read also: Trump
's rhetoric may be "destabilizing," but actions show otherwise - Lamm
As Ukrinform reported, earlier this week, Donald Trump said that Putin wants to meet with him, and this meeting, according to him, could take place after the inauguration. At the same time, Trump's nominee for special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, expressed hope that agreements to end the war could be reached within 100 days of the new administration.
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call
MENAFN10012025000193011044ID1109075388
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.