(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) Outlander PHEV Tops Canada's Plug-In Hybrid EV Sales in 2024

TOKYO, Jan 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) model of the Outlander crossover SUV achieved sales of over 14,290 units in Canada in 2024 – a 44% increase from the previous year – and became the best-selling PHEV1 for the second consecutive year.







With high customer interest for electrified vehicles and strong demand for 4WDs that enable safe driving in severe winter conditions in Canada, the Outlander PHEV has received high acclaim for its safe, secure and smooth driving performance provided by the twin-motor 4WD and Super-All Wheel Control (S-AWC), as well as its high steering stability realized through the drive modes.

Thanks to the strong sales of the Outlander PHEV, Mitsubishi Motors sold a total of 38,921 units in Canada in 2024, marking a 9% increase over 2023.



The Outlander PHEV is Mitsubishi Motors' flagship model which brings together the best of the brand's electrification and all-wheel control technologies. Serving as an EV for daily use and a hybrid for long trips, the electrified SUV offers drivers quiet, smooth yet powerful acceleration unique to electrified vehicles, along with safe, secure rides in various weather and road conditions.

The first-generation Outlander PHEV was launched in January 2013 in Japan as the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV and has been sold in over 60 countries, reaching total sales of over 390,000 units as of the end of last year2.

In October 2024, Mitsubishi Motors released an updated model in Japan, which is also scheduled to be introduced in Europe this spring, followed by Australia, New Zealand and North America in due course. Through the use of electrification technologies, including PHEVs, Mitsubishi Motors will continue to strive to help tackle challenges for climate change and energy issues, as well as contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at

