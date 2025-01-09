Kent M. Swig Lights World's Largest Menorah In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Left to Right -- Rabbi Velvel Butman and Kent M. Swig

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kent M. Swig, President of Swig Equities, was honored to join Rabbi Velvel Butman, Co-Director of the Lubavitch Youth Organization to light the world's largest Chanukah Menorah on December 26, 2024, the second night of Chanukah, in New York City.“This year's celebration marked another milestone year for me to be honored with an invitation to light the Chanukah Menorah. The Menorah is a great symbol for the Jewish people, and it is also a beacon of hope and light for all New Yorkers as we seek a safe path for all to live in peace and safety,” said Kent M. Swig. In addition, Kent Swig added,“This year's menorah lighting was bitter-sweet as we celebrate over 40 years of lighting the world's largest menorah, created by Rabbi Shmuel Butman, of blessed memory, who passed away this last summer. He is constantly in my heart and memory.”The menorah was located at Fifth Avenue in front of the Plaza Hotel and is a 32-foot-high 4,000-pound steel structure that features genuine oil lamps and glass chimneys to protect the light from strong winds. It was designed by world-renowned artist Yaacov Agam. Present for this year's menorah lighting was artist Ron Agam, son of the sculptor Yaacov Agam, who designed the menorah over forty years ago.“The Menorah is a symbol of freedom and democracy for all people, and each individual takes inspiration from the Menorah in their own personal way,” said Rabbi Velvel Butman, of the Lubavitch Youth Organization. Jews celebrate Chanukkah by lighting candles each night in a Menorah, an eight-branch candelabra with a ninth elevated branch known as the shamash. The shamash is lit first and is used to light the other candles each night of the Chanukah holiday. The holiday of Chanukah celebrates the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem after the Syrians were chased from the Holy Land in 165 B.C.E. It also marks the miracle of the eight days the menorah burned with simply one day's amount of oil.

