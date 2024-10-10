Lummus Named Licensor Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading organization recognizes

Lummus for portfolio expansion, leadership and industry impact

HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven solutions, announced that it won two awards at Gulf Energy Information's Energy Excellence Awards event on Oct. 9.

Lummus received the Licensor of the Year award for its success in expanding its portfolio to meet current energy needs, ensure economic viability and address environmental imperatives.

Lummus also won the Best Petrochemical Technology award for TC2CTM, which converts crude oil into high-value petrochemicals.

Gulf Energy Excellence Awards - 2024

In addition, Lummus and its employees were finalists in other categories including Best Refining Technology, Ethanol to Sustainable Aviation Fuel; Energy Leader of the Year, Ajay Gami; and Energy Leader of the Year, Rosette Barias.

"Lummus continues to be recognized for driving meaningful change in the energy industry," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "I attribute this to our employees' commitment to excellence, their drive to expand and grow, and the strong culture they have built. Congratulations to Ajay and Rosette on their individual nominations and thank you to everyone at Lummus who contributed to this recognition."

Sponsored by Gulf Energy Information, the world's largest independent media company serving the energy industry, the Energy Excellence Awards recognize cutting-edge technological developments and exceptional leadership across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the energy industry.

In 2023, Lummus won Energy Excellence Awards for Best Petrochemical Technology, Net Zero Cracker; Energy Project of the Year, S-OIL's Shaheen Crude-to-Chemicals Complex; and Most Promising Engineer, Bianca Ulrich. Lummus was also a finalist for the following Energy Excellence Awards in 2023, Lifetime Achievement, Ujjal Mukherjee, Chief Technology Officer; Best Petrochemical Technology, VerdeneTM Polypropylene; and Best Refining Technology, Chevron Lummus Global ISOTERRA.

