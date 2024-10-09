Israeli Occupation Intensifies Its Aggression On Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Gaza government's office issued a distress call to the international community to demand an end to the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing practised by the in the northern Gaza Strip, on the 369th day of the Israeli aggression.





The of in Gaza announced on Wednesday that the Israeli occupation committed three massacres in the Strip, resulting in 45 dead and 130 in hospitals during the past 24 hours, which brings the death toll from the Israeli aggression to 42,010 dead and 97,720 injured since October 7, 2023.





Also on Wednesday, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said that at least 400,000 people are besieged in the northern Gaza Strip.





“We were forced to close a number of the agency's shelters for the first time since the war began in Gaza,” he added in press statements, indicating that the recent Israeli evacuation orders are forcing people to flee repeatedly, especially from the Jabalia camp, north of the Strip, and pointed out that the recent military operation threatens the implementation of the second phase of the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza.





For his part, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced, on Wednesday, the pressure of the Israeli occupation army on about 400,000 Palestinians in the northern Gaza Strip to displace them south towards an area“lacking the basics of life.”





Guterres said, via the X platform:“About 400,000 people in Gaza are being pressured again to move south to an area that is densely populated, polluted and lacks the basics of life,” stressing that“issuing orders to civilians to evacuate does not guarantee their safety if they have no safe place to go, no shelter, no food, no medicine, and no water.”





On the ground, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced that it targeted a Merkava tank and detonated a thunderbolt at Israeli occupation soldiers west of Jabalia camp.





In a related context, nine Israelis were injured in a stabbing operation in the city of Hadera, north of Tel Aviv, two of them in critical condition. The occupation police stated that the perpetrator was a resident of Umm al-Fahm.





On the Lebanese front, two Israelis were killed in Kiryat Shmona as a result of rockets fired from Lebanon. Hezbollah also fired dozens of rockets towards the Upper Galilee and the city of Haifa, and a number of them fell in the Kiryot area, causing injuries and power outages.





The party confirmed targeting a gathering of Israeli forces in the town, and shelling Israeli forces that tried to advance in Labbouneh and Mays al-Jabal in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile, a hospital in Haifa confirmed receiving four soldiers injured in various battles in southern Lebanon.