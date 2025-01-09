Norway To Provide Over EUR 2B In Military Aid To Ukraine In 2025 - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway will provide the largest military aid package to Ukraine in its history this year as the volume will reach over EUR 2 billion.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov reported this on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

"As part of the Ramstein meeting, I met with Norway's Minister of Defense, Bjørn Arild Gram. In 2025, Norway will allocate its largest military aid package in history-over 2 billion euros-for Ukraine. These agreements will elevate our cooperation to a new level," the minister stressed.

According to Umerov, during the meeting with Gram, he discussed priority areas for utilizing this aid.

Special attention was also paid to the issue of strengthening air defense systems, "a critical area where we count on Norway's support," the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry added.

As Umerov noted, in addition, Norway will continue investing in Ukraine's defense-industrial complex and joint projects, particularly in ammunition production.

During the meeting, Umerov and Gram also discussed a new cooperation mechanism, the "Norwegian model", which will complement the already successful "Danish model" and enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities.

" Norway is one of the countries that not only provides battlefield support but also fosters the unification of European nations to support our state," Umerov emphasized, and also thanked Gram for Norway's leadership in the Naval Capabilities Coalition and for its significant contribution to supporting Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said during a meeting at the German Ramstein air base on Thursday that the Scandinavian country has allocated 700 million Norwegian kroner (nearly $61.3 million) for the initiative to purchase drones for Ukraine.

Photo: Rustem Umerov, Facebook