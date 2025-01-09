(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EQ Logistics Expands Warehouse Capacity with Additional 50,000 Square Feet of Ambient Food Grade Warehousing Space

Elkhart, IN, January 8, 2025 – EQ Logistics is thrilled to announce the expansion of our warehouse capacity with an additional 50,000 square feet of ambient food grade storage space. This significant enhancement underscores our commitment to providing comprehensive and flexible storage solutions to our valued customers.

The new expansion of ambient food grade storage space is designed to accommodate a wide range of products, ensuring that we can meet the diverse needs of our clients. This expansion allows us to offer even more efficient and reliable services, reinforcing our position as a leader in the warehousing and logistics industry.

"We are excited to offer this new storage capacity to our customers," said Jason Loose, COO at EQ United, EQ Logistics parent company. "This expansion is a testament to our dedication to continuous improvement and our mission to provide the best possible service. We are committed to supporting our customers' growth and success by offering everything we possibly can."

The additional warehouse space is now fully operational and ready to serve our customers' storage needs. We invite our clients and partners to take advantage of this new capacity and experience the enhanced service and quality that EQ Logistics is known for.

For more information about our services, please visit our website or contact our customer service team.

About EQ Logistics

3304 Reedy Drive

Elkhart, IN 46515

(866) 847-8330



EQ Logistics offers comprehensive warehousing and logistics services. We also provide several value-added services such as wood-cutting, export and domestic packing services, and more. Situated one hour east of Chicago, our strategic location allows us to serve your customers throughout the country. We're committed to creating customer service-driven logistics solutions customized to suit your logistics, warehousing, and transportation needs. Contact us today!

Rachel Little

EQ United

