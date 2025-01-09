SEC Newgate Hires Ludi García As Spain Managing Director

(MENAFN- PRovoke) MADRID - Strategic communications and advocacy group SEC Newgate has appointed Ludi García to the newly-created role of managing director of its Spanish operation.



García (pictured, right) joins from international agency Marco, where she had been head of Iberia (Spain and Portugal) since April 2023. She spent 18 years as associate director at Omnicom PR Group and was Hotwire's managing director in Spain for five years.



In her new role, García will work alongside SEC Newgate Spain CEO, Javier de Mendizábal (pictured, left) and COO Carlota Marco to develop and diversify the Spanish subsidiary's services and clients.



García told PRovoke Media:“I'm both excited and honored to continue my journey

at SEC Newgate Spain as managing director, working with their talented and passionate team. I really wanted to work again in an international group among the top 20 in the world.



"SEC Newgate is very interesting because it works at the nexus of business, politics, communities, markets and media to deliver positive outcomes for clients and communities in a connected world, where companies increasingly need communications partners with strong local roots, global reach and true entrepreneurial spirit, driven forward by talented people.”



De Mendizábal said:“We are truly delighted with Ludi's arrival. I am sure she will decisively contribute to our growth in Spain. Her vast experience and knowledge will help us expand our client portfolio and continue the path of positive results and benefits of the last three years. Together with Carlota Marco, she will form an exceptionally valuable team and allow us to offer a unique and differentiating service to our current clients and the rest of the market.”



Fiorenzo Tagliabue, CEO of SEC Newgate group – named as PRovoke Media's EMEA public affairs agency of the year for 2024 – added:“Spain is a strategic market in Europe and plays pivotal role as a gateway between Europe and Latin America, providing us with unique opportunities to expand our influence and strengthen synergies across both continents. I'm confident Ludi, with her expertise and vision, will help us expand our business in Spain and foster growth opportunities for SEC Newgate Group across the two sides of the ocean.”



García has led the ADC Association, the association of local and international consulting firms in Spain, for four years as president. She is a professor of corporate communication, online reputation management, and crisis management at various business schools and universities and has founded the Margarita Bly Association with other professionals from the world of journalism and communication to promote female leadership in these areas.

