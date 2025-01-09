(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Spare humans: Top 10 humanoids and androids from sci-fi films

January 9, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Humanoid robots have been central characters in many movies from the very beginning of the industry, and have regularly featured prominently throughout this time. And they have never – or at least rarely – failed to kindle a certain kind of feeling that combines fascination with a slightly unsettling sense of fear.

Now it seems there will be an increase in the number of films featuring human-like robots. Two major films in two years – Subservience , starring Megan Fox, last year, and Companion , starring Sophie Thatcher, this year – might not represent a deluge, but we think this is a sign of things to come.

What I mean is that I believe there will be many more films featuring humanoid robots and androids from now on, mainly because we as a society are increasingly having to deal with artificial intelligence which lives inside computers but communicates with us all the time, as well as actual AI machines in the our three-dimensional physical world that move and talk and walk and drive us around – often referred to as“embodied artificial intelligence”.

In fact, I'd go so far as to say that this reminds me of the 1980s music trend of sampling beats and riffs from previous decades into new songs, or the integration of a little bit of rap into pretty much every music release after, say, about 1990.

Not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but it's going to happen whether we like it or not. Actually, I would have to say I like it because sci-fi is my favourite genre of film. And I never get tired of themes exploring the nature of intelligence and humanity through the juxtaposition of, or conflict between, human characters and robots in films.

Granted, not all that many of them have much new to say. They tend to follow a certain formula – slightly mad scientist builds robot, lives happily and excitedly together for a while with said robot, and then said robot reaches a certain level of consciousness and turns against humans and tries to kill us all. Comforting. Formulas, I mean.

Usually, humans win in the end, but not as often as you might want them to, which is extremely worrying if it's a portent of things to come.

Anyway, let's not depress ourselves too much before the inevitable. Might as well enjoy the time we've got left.

You think humanoids will cannibalise us for spare parts? I mean, for example, they might need part of my brain or one of my limbs or an internal organ because theirs needs replacing or repairing. Or do you think they'll need our blood for fuel?

I wonder.

Well, at least it will be in their interest not to kill us all if they need us for spare parts. That's a win, right?

From fiction to reality: Humanoids and androids inspired by science fiction

Humanoid robots and androids have long captivated the imaginations of science fiction writers, filmmakers, and audiences. These creations, often portrayed as highly intelligent, versatile, and eerily human-like, continue to serve as benchmarks for what roboticists strive to build in the real world.

In this article, we explore 10 iconic humanoids from science fiction and examine how close real-world technology is to making these fictional visions a reality. Along the way, we'll also delve into the origins of humanoid robots, tracing the concept's history back to its earliest inspirations.

The origins of humanoid robots

The term“robot” is widely accepted to have originated from Karel Čapek's 1920 play Rossum's Universal Robots, derived from the Czech word“robota”, meaning“forced labor” or“slave”. The play introduced the world to mechanical beings created to serve humans, setting the stage for a century of robotic imagination.

However, the idea of humanoid automatons predates this work. Leonardo da Vinci sketched designs for a mechanical knight in the 15th century, which could perform basic movements such as waving and sitting – a truly remarkable feat for its time.

Fast-forward to 1927, Fritz Lang's Metropolis brought the first cinematic humanoid robot to life: Maria, a metallic automaton with a disturbingly human appearance. This iconic image continues to influence the design and concept of humanoids to this day.

The following list is just our opinion. These are the ones we find most interesting and there's no particular criteria for choosing them, and they're not presented in any particular order. Just what we like or appreciate.

We've probably made a similar list before on this website, but the top 10 is likely to have been different because we're old and we included Terminator robots, which are still great, but we thought we'd update ourselves a bit.

Ten iconic humanoids from science fiction 1. Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation

Data, an android aboard the starship Enterprise, is a classic example of a humanoid striving for humanity. His advanced artificial intelligence, combined with his curiosity about emotions and morality, reflects ongoing real-world challenges in developing AI that can mimic human behaviour.

Real-world comparison : Companies like Hanson Robotics (creators of Sophia) have developed humanoids capable of simulating conversational abilities and emotional expressions, though far from Data's sophistication.

2. The replicants from Blade Runner

Replicants are bioengineered androids that are almost indistinguishable from humans, raising questions about identity and ethics. Their emotional depth and physical abilities set a high bar for real-world humanoid development.

Real-world comparison : While physical likeness to humans has been achieved (for example, with Tesla's Optimus robot prototypes), creating humanoids with emotions and ethical reasoning remains a distant goal.

3. Maria from Metropolis

Maria, the robot double of a human woman, epitomises early 20th-century fears and hopes about mechanisation. Her design – gleaming and humanoid – remains a visual touchstone for humanoid robots.

Real-world comparison : Maria's visual aesthetic has influenced robotics, but functional equivalents are still largely tethered to industrial or entertainment purposes.

4. The androids in Alien films

The androids in Alien serve as integral members of the crew, often blending seamlessly into their human environments. Their advanced capabilities, however, sometimes pose ethical dilemmas.

Real-world comparison : Advanced humanoids like those from Boston Dynamics are becoming more agile, but combining such physical prowess with human-like reasoning is still theoretical.

5. The Stepford Wives

This chilling concept features humanoid robots replacing real humans, designed to serve and obey. It underscores the ethical dilemmas of creating humanoids for servitude.

Real-world comparison : The ethical debates surrounding humanoid robots – especially in caregiving and service roles – are ongoing, with robotic companions like those from Japan's SoftBank Robotics already in use.

6. Ava from Ex Machina

Ava is a hyper-intelligent android capable of manipulating human emotions to achieve her goals. Her design seamlessly blends advanced AI with human aesthetics.

Real-world comparison : Ava's cognitive abilities are still in the realm of science fiction, but advances in natural language processing and machine learning are bringing us closer.

7. Sonny from I, Robot

Sonny represents a humanoid robot with free will and emotions, a unique trait among his kind. His ability to question orders highlights the potential and risks of autonomous AI.

Real-world comparison : While no real-world robots possess such autonomy, research in reinforcement learning and neural networks could lead to breakthroughs.

8. The hosts from Westworld

The android hosts in Westworld blur the lines between human and machine, designed for immersive human interaction and programmed to evolve.

Real-world comparison : Companies like Engineered Arts are exploring lifelike robots for entertainment and interaction, but sentience remains science fiction.

9. The robots from Humans

This TV series imagines a world where humanoid robots are integrated into daily life, serving as companions, workers, and more. Their human-like behaviour raises questions about their role in society.

Real-world comparison : Social robots like Pepper are a step in this direction, though their capabilities are far more limited.

10. Alice in Subservience

This recent film was said to be a flop at the box office, but then became a hit on Netflix. Does anyone even go the cinema anymore?

Real-world comparison : Rather similar to the humanoid robots being developed in the, er, shall we say“less mainstream” technological fields – in other words, carnal relations robots. Need to be careful with words in case someone complains. That reminds me, why can't this website talk about them without someone lodging a complaint against us, especially when everyone else constantly goes on about them?

How close are we to science fiction?

Current humanoid robots are impressive but fall short of their fictional counterparts. Real-world humanoids like Tesla's Optimus, Honda's Asimo, and Boston Dynamics' Atlas can perform tasks like walking, running, and lifting, but lack the nuanced intelligence, emotional depth, and autonomy of science fiction androids.

The gap lies in AI's limitations. While advances in deep learning and robotics have enabled remarkable progress, achieving human-level intelligence and interaction remains a formidable challenge. Ethical considerations also play a significant role in shaping how these technologies develop.

Conscious of boundaries

Science fiction has always been a fertile ground for exploring the possibilities of robotics and automation. From Metropolis to Subservience, these fictional creations inspire engineers and developers to push the boundaries of what's possible.

While we're far from replicating the humanoids seen in films, their influence on real-world robotics is undeniable. By continuing to draw from these visionary works, we might one day build robots that are not just tools but partners in shaping our future.

Ultimately, what I and maybe most other people believe separates humans from robots of any kind – and indeed other animals – is consciousness. Some people believe we are the only conscious beings in the world, possibly the universe. I don't quite believe that because I think animals have a level of consciousness.

However, I do believe humans have a“higher” level of consciousness or awareness, although we currently have no way of measuring levels of consciousness.